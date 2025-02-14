Rosemarie Fassbender — obituary

Fassbender, Rosemarie

August 24, 1931 – February 8, 2025

Peacefully at Granite Ridge Community Care, Stittsville, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in Hagen, Germany, she met her future husband at a local dance hall where she was a hostess. Then immigrated to Canada in 1953 and became a Canadian citizen. She loved learning ballet as a young girl and appreciated classical music. She enjoyed being around animals, especially dogs, making sure they behaved. She also dabbled in breeding finches and gardening. The family will miss her special home made German meals and desserts.

Cherished wife of the late Friedhelm “Fred” Fassbender. Beloved mother of Harriet (John), Michael, Willy (Kathy) and Wally (Neary) of Almonte and Corkery area. Dear grandmother “Oma” of Rick, Kristy (Ed), Amber (Bill), Jasmine (Derick), Nick and Gabe. Proud great-grandmother of Kaylah, Sophie, Hunter, Mason, Noah, Lexi, Everlee, Russell and Leo. Dear sister of Ellen (late Heinz Alt) of Bottrop, Germany. Sister-in-law of Jerry (Judy) and Aunt of Mark Dayton (Tracey) of British Columbia. Predeceased by nephew Dirk, grandson Robbie, niece Carla, daughter-in-law Gurjit and parents Walter and Else (Winter) Effey, Hagen, Germany.

If desired, donation options: The Ottawa Mission / The Hunger Stop Lanark County Food Bank.

A Celebration of Life will be held once spring has sprung.

