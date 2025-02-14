Friday, February 14, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Rosemarie Fassbender — obituary

Fassbender, Rosemarie August 24, 1931 - February 8,...

‘Honouring Our Veterans’ Banner Program

Honouring our Veterans' Banner Program is...

Pakenham Horticultural Society celebrates 100 years

Look who’s turning 100! The Pakenham Horticultural Society...
ObituariesRosemarie Fassbender -- obituary

Rosemarie Fassbender — obituary

Fassbender, Rosemarie

August 24, 1931 – February 8, 2025

Peacefully at Granite Ridge Community Care, Stittsville, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in Hagen, Germany, she met her future husband at a local dance hall where she was a hostess.  Then immigrated  to Canada in 1953 and became a Canadian citizen.  She loved learning ballet as a young girl and appreciated classical music.   She enjoyed being around animals, especially dogs, making sure they behaved.   She also dabbled in breeding finches and gardening.  The family will miss her special home made German meals and desserts.

Cherished wife of the late Friedhelm “Fred” Fassbender.   Beloved mother of Harriet (John), Michael, Willy (Kathy) and Wally (Neary) of Almonte and Corkery area.  Dear grandmother “Oma” of Rick, Kristy (Ed), Amber (Bill), Jasmine (Derick), Nick and Gabe.  Proud great-grandmother of Kaylah, Sophie, Hunter, Mason, Noah, Lexi, Everlee, Russell  and Leo.  Dear sister of Ellen (late Heinz Alt) of Bottrop, Germany.  Sister-in-law of Jerry (Judy) and Aunt of Mark Dayton (Tracey) of British Columbia.  Predeceased by nephew Dirk, grandson Robbie, niece Carla, daughter-in-law Gurjit and  parents Walter and Else (Winter) Effey, Hagen, Germany.

If desired, donation options:  The Ottawa Mission / The Hunger Stop Lanark County Food Bank.

A Celebration of Life will be held once spring has sprung.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted To

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

Lillian Kean — obituary

Martin Golding — obituary

Lois Lynch — obituary

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone