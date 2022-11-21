Ross Comerford — obituary

Comerford, Ross Arthur

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ross Comerford on November 19th, 2022 at the age of 83. Though he had a short battle with cancer, his legacy of kindness and generosity to his family, friends and community members will be forever remembered. He was born July 4th,1940 in Almonte to the late Arthur Comerford and Roxa (Boughner) of Carleton Place, and is survived by his two loving sisters, Thelma and Ruth (Allan) Flinn. Ross was admired and respected by his sister in-law Marilyn Elliott and brother in-law Gerald Clement.

Ross was a lifetime employee at the Municipality of Mississippi Mills as a mechanic, truck driver, and various other duties when called upon. He was a decorated Captain with the Almonte fire department volunteering to keep his community safe for 30 years. During this time he was also a founding member of The Almonte Fish and Game Association where he passionately worked to conserve the native wildlife in the surrounding area for over 40 years. This club sponsors and supports many youth and conservation programs. Ross’s love for hunting and fishing was known to many with shared stories, meals and laughter.

It is with certainty that Ross joins his forever love Daisy to spend their afterlife together without limitations and fulfilling their dreams. He will be deeply missed by his children Jennifer Willows (Rodney), and Mitch (Marie LeClaire). Cherished always by his grandchildren Derrick Hope (Chantal Seguin), Keriann Kenney (David Kenney), Kaitland Comerford (Aaron Bowden), Paige Comerford (Justin Lacourse), and Cole Comerford. Ross was extremely proud to be the great-grandfather of Emmitt and Blake Hope, Jaylin, Wendel and Donovan Kenney, and Harrison Bowden. He will be forever remembered and adored by his many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements will be entrusted to C.R Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel. Friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday November 25th from 2:00pm – 4:00pm and 6:00pm- 8:00pm. On Saturday November 26th final visiting hour from 10:00am – 11:00am with service following. Interment thereafter at Guthrie United Cemetery in Clayton.

All are welcome at the Almonte Civitan Hall from 1:00pm – 4:00pm in celebration.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to The Almonte Fish and Game Association or to the Almonte Hospital.

