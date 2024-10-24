Thursday, October 24, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
LivingRoyal Bank lends a hand to Connectwell Therapeutic Riding Program

Royal Bank lends a hand to Connectwell Therapeutic Riding Program

By Amy Booth

On October 19th, the Connectwell Therapeutic Riding Program celebrated its 3rd annual Mane Event Year End Horse Show. Members of the Royal Bank in Carleton Place came out to lend a helping hand.

Seen in picture are Donna Gibson Melissa Saunders and Matthew Norton. Along with helping out for the day, the Royal Bank awarded the Therapeutic Riding Program with a community service grant of $1500.

Connectwell Therapeutic riding is celebrating 39 years of providing therapeutic riding lessons in Lanark County. This program has grown to include more than 128 riders – 70 % with physical disabilities; 99% have developmental disabilities or mental illness. With no ongoing Government funding, all funds are raised through grants, donations and fundraising activities – so community support is vital to success.

 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone