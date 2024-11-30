Roz Ryan — obituary

Rosamund Frances Ryan (1934-2024)

Passed peacefully away at the Rectory of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Braeside early Wednesday morning, November 27, 2024, in her 91st year.

Rosamund Frances Ryan (nee Butler), formerly of St. John’s NL.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Francis Ryan; her parents Harold and Agnes Butler (nee Wall). Leaving to mourn her daughters Deborah White (the late Winston White), Jacquey Ryan (Gary) and son, Fr. Robert; her seven grandchildren (Amy, Cydney, Jennifer, Matthew, Jacob, Hilary and John) and five great grandchildren (Mavia, Max, Jack, Ivor, and Maria). She also leaves behind her siblings Deborah Guitard (Charlie) in Fredericton, NB, Dianne Perry (Nelson) in Topsail, NL and George Butler (Lynn) in Harbor Grace, NL; sisters-in-law Marie Butler and Daphne Callahan (the late William Callahan); her many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews; the many friends from the time she worked with the Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Government, as also those she came to know and love both at home as well as here in the Ottawa Valley.

She was predeceased by siblings Robert, Les, Harold, Frank, Marjorie and Boyd.

Roz, as she was known affectionately to all, overcame many obstacles as a paraplegic, but never allowed her disability to limit the positive influence she had on others, especially by her infectious smile and humor and the willingness to listen with compassion and sensitivity to others within her family and wide circle of friends. A woman of deep faith, she found great comfort and consolation in the regular celebration and reception of the Sacraments. She will be greatly missed and her memory will be cherished by all who came to know and love her.

Visitation at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Braeside on Tuesday, December 3, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. with the Funeral Mass being celebrated at 11:00 a.m., the Most Rev. Michael Brehl, Bishop of Pembroke presiding. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall, tendered by the Catholic Woman’s League of Braeside. A spring Inurnment will take place in St. John’s NL.

In memory, please consider a donation to the Memorial Fund of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Braeside.

Blessed are those who have died in the Lord.

Let them rest from their labors for their good deeds go with them.

(Rev. 14:13)

Condolences/Memories/Donations

Pilonfamily.ca