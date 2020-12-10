The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum wants to see your textile crafts projects!

Covid Crafts Community Exhibition

During the pandemic an unprecedented amount of crafting occurred. From the first lockdown in March, uncertainty, anxiety and a whole lot more time on our hands motivated us to look to crafting as a soothing balm for the mind.

Show us what you’ve been making!

Though we haven’t seen you in awhile we know that you’ve been making loads of things at home. Whether you are a keen textile newbie, picking up a long-forgotten project, or simply looking to entertain the kids or yourself – no matter! We want to see the textile projects you’ve been working on.

Submit your work for our upcoming virtual gallery

We are launching a virtual museum site in 2021! Please send us a maximum of 3 of your best pictures of your textile craft project (we are a textile museum, after all!), with a short description of the work. Pictures with your name and description will be posted on our NEW virtual museum site, available in the New Year. We will do our best to post all work submitted, however pictures will be selected for clarity.

Guidelines

Description – Answer the following:

Maker’s name and location (Ex. Jane Smith, Almonte ON) Type of textile project (Ex. Finger knitted scarf) What have you (or the maker) enjoyed about making it? How has making helped during this time? (2 -3 sentences only please)

Pictures and description – 3 pictures maximum.

Save each set of pictures and description as one PDF document please.

Name the file: YOUR LAST NAME.FIRST INITIAL.Covid crafts.PDF