Sharon Whyte — obituary

January 31, 2023, marks the passing of a life well-lived by Sharon Whyte.

At the age of 70 and after a lengthy and spirited battle with cancer, she died peacefully at the Ruddy Shenkman Hospice Centre in Kanata, ON. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Jim; her daughter, Erin, and son, Chris. She was the daughter of John (deceased) and Bea Langford from Pakenham, ON and a younger sister of Elmer (Ruby) Langford. She was a loving sister-in-law; a caring cousin, and a fun aunt within the Whyte, Langford, and Grainger families. She will be missed by her constant furry companion, Pepper. Sharon’s life was first, foremost, and always devoted to her family as a loving wife of 51 years to Jim and supportive mother to Erin and Chris for their entire lives. After ensuring the success of her family she continued along the same vein through 17 years of substitute teaching where she took the well-being of her students to heart. She was active in her church community; was integral in founding the Five Arches Non-Profit Community Housing and was the driving force in establishing the Pakenham Nursery School (we think for her own sanity!). She maintained many close friendships and ties within her various social circles. Sharon loved the small and simple things in life. She loved hiking and would walk the Carbine Road many mornings with Jim and did the Rideau Trail twice. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and blending her voice with her fellow chorists. She was an avid reader and member of her beloved Book Club. She cherished time away on girl’s weekends and with “the gang” for dinners. She was a long-time member of the Euchre Club and “Dupa” more than a few times. She delighted in watching her hummingbirds and glorious sunsets from her kitchen window. Sharon’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will take place on Friday, February 10th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, February 11th from 9:45 to 10:45.

A tribute to Sharon will follow in the Pilon Family Chapel at 11 o’clock. The service will be webcast live for family and friends to join us on their electronic devices. Spring interment Pakenham Union Cemetery. Due to the generous and compassionate care she has received, donations to the Ruddy Shenkman Hospice (Hospice Care Ottawa), the Almonte or Pakenham Civitan would be greatly appreciated.

