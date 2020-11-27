Sivarulrasa Gallery, Almonte

A group exhibition, Nov 25 – Dec 30, 2020

The 6th ANNIVERSARY SHOW is Sivarulrasa Gallery’s biggest show of the year, celebrating our 6 years of operations in representing artists from across Canada. Running from Nov 25 to Dec 30, 2020 and covering all 3 exhibition spaces in the gallery, we’re delighted to showcase sculpture, paintings, drawings and photographic works. The exhibition can be viewed in-person during our regular gallery hours: Wed-Sun 11am to 5pm.

Featured artists: Sue Adams, Sarah Anderson, Deborah Arnold, Carol Bajen-Gahm, Elaine Carr, Adrienne Dagg, Dale Dunning, Barbara Gamble, Catherine Gutsche, Karen Haines, Jim Hake, George Horan, Jane Irwin, Caroline Ji, David Kearn, Gayle Kells, William Liao, Susan Low-Beer, Mary Pfaff, Michael Pittman, Wendy Robertson, Cathy Ross, Sanjeev Sivarulrasa, Susan Tooke, Eric Walker, Gillian Willans, Mirana Zuger.

For everyone’s safety: If visiting in person, please wear a mask as per health regulations, use hand sanitizer at the entrance, and follow our floor markings for physical distancing – you will be provided with a gentle reminder at our Reception Desk. For those who cannot visit in person, we continue to offer a contactless process for purchasing, delivery and shipping through our Virtual Gallery.

This year’s show will include a special installation by Ottawa-based artist Gayle Kells entitled Nowhere to go. The paintings presented are part of a new body of work which the artist began during the coronavirus lockdown in the Spring of 2020. “They reflect one of the remaining things we were allowed to do in lockdown – explore our neighborhood”, she states. “As many people stayed home, their local forests, walking paths, parklands and streets became a place of refuge and renewal”. Vibrant, energetic, and full of life, Nowhere to go provides an uplifting counterpoint to the dread and isolation imposed by the pandemic.

Artists’ Talks/Virtual Vernissages: Due to pandemic restrictions, we will not have an in-person vernissage; however, we will host two Artists Talks/Virtual Vernissages online via Zoom, where artists will join us live from across the country to talk about their works and inspiration. The first Zoom talk will be on Wednesday Dec 2, 7pm-830pm, and the second Zoom talk will be on Wednesday Dec 9, 7pm-830pm. You can join us from the comfort of your home through a video link that can be accessed on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. Please email us at info@sivarulrasa.com and we will send you the link.

Please visit our Exhibition Webpage for installation photos and available works:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/6th-anniversary-show/

Stay tuned on our Virtual Gallery, where we will soon add video clips from the show: https://virtualgallery.sivarulrasa.com/

