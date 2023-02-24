The BillboardSmall Actions, Big Movement -- film screening + discussion, March 2 Small Actions, Big Movement — film screening + discussion, March 2 February 24, 2023 At the Almonte library. Free admission, donations accepted. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/small-actions-big-movement-film-screening-discussion-kiss-the-ground-tickets-545361168937 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related ‘How to raise the productivity of your vegetable garden,’ February 27 February 23, 2023 Paint Night in support of nursery school, February 25 February 23, 2023 Author events at the Library, March 1 & 4 February 21, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Grief and bereavement support: New group starting March 7, 2023 February 24, 2023 A whole lot of hockey cards for sale, proceeds to Home Hospice North Lanark February 24, 2023 Small Actions, Big Movement — film screening + discussion, March 2 February 24, 2023 Mississippi Mills “Chili Days” Shuffleboard Tournament February 24, 2023 Christopher Pedjase — obituary February 24, 2023 ‘How to raise the productivity of your vegetable garden,’ February 27 February 23, 2023 From the Archives Puppets Up! festival draws thousands to town Update on Enerdu hydro plant construction The Natural Heritage System – a tempest in a teapot One-Pot Pasta e Fagioli Peter Nelson’s travels – Tasmania, Australia Purple RightBike rental bicycles come to Almonte this spring The Brian Gallagher generating station now partially operational Swearing-in of Mississippi Mills Council attracted a full house