Friday, February 24, 2023
Grief and bereavement support: New group starting March 7, 2023

Queen Elizabeth II famously said, “Grief is...

A whole lot of hockey cards for sale, proceeds to Home Hospice North Lanark

I have approximately 15,000 plus hockey cards...

Small Actions, Big Movement — film screening + discussion, March 2

At the Almonte library. Free admission, donations
The BillboardSmall Actions, Big Movement -- film screening + discussion, March 2

Small Actions, Big Movement — film screening + discussion, March 2

At the Almonte library. Free admission, donations accepted.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/small-actions-big-movement-film-screening-discussion-kiss-the-ground-tickets-545361168937

