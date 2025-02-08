Fire at Public Works garage Friday night

Mayor Lowry shares this news:

Last night, a fire broke out in the Mississippi Mills Public Works Garage when a plow truck caught fire inside the green addition, known as the Rod Cameron Garage. The Mississippi Mills Fire Department (MMFD) was dispatched just after 8:30 p.m., triggered by the alarm system. No one was hurt as result of the incident.

The fire was contained to the area of the garage where the truck was parked. Mississippi Mills firefighters safely removed it and extinguished the fire. The single-axle plow truck lost is an older unit used for in-town operations.

Although the garage and other vehicles housed inside experienced some smoke damage, our Roads and Public Works team has confirmed to Council and me that the department remains fully operational.

Significant cleaning of the structure and vehicles will be needed due to the heavy smoke exposure, and further assessments will be completed to identify any potential unseen damage.

This situation could have been very different. Had it not been for the quick actions of our Mississippi Mills Fire Department, last night’s fire could have been devastating – crippling to our Public Works operations. The MMFD consistently answers the call for our community. I am grateful to our firefighters for answering the municipality’s own call last night.

I would also like to extend my thanks to our neighbouring fire departments from Carleton Place, Beckwith and Lanark Highlands, who aided the Municipality in our time of need.

Sincerely,

Mayor Christa Lowry

Municipality of Mississippi Mills