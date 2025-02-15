Snow Angel Making Party POSTPONED until Sunday February 23

Come and celebrate winter at the 15th Annual Snow Angel Making Party at Highlands Gate, 4381 Wolf Grove Road, Lanark Highlands, Ontario, Sunday February 23, 2025 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. This is a fun party that is open to everyone who wants to fall backwards in the snow and flail around to make works of art. Make your own unique impression and see who else shares the joy of play.

Make one or make many, the record was set by a young girl who made 54 one winter, our goal is to fill the field with a plethora of snowy winged angels. The invitation is open to everyone so bring your friends and family. There is a play structure with a curly slide, horses to feed carrots to, sliding hills and 85 acres of fields and forest to snow shoe and cross country ski. There will be a campfire with hot cider and good cheer and you are welcome to bring something to cook over the fire or a treat to share.

Dress for the weather and wear a coat with a hood so you don’t get snow down your neck when you are creating your angels. It’s fun, it’s free and everyone is welcome so spread the word and we will see if we can break the record.