Spaces open for “Indigenous Realities,” taught by Tony Belcourt

Learning Again In Almonte—Register Now!

Due to demand, Learning Again in Almonte has opened up a few more spaces in our class “Indigenous Realities,” taught by Tony Belcourt.

The class features four topics:

–What Is Metis Identity: A lesson in history and the expansion of Canada

–The Mysteries of Indigenous Ceremonies: what they are and what is important to understand

–Indigenous Rights and Title

–A Tour of Contemporary Indigenous Culture, Life, Arts, and Expression

As many of us know, Mr. Belcourt has had a long and distinguished career as Metis leader and Indigenous rights activist. Now widely regarded as a Metis elder, he is often invited to present on Indigenous culture, history and traditions.

The class runs four consecutive Wednesdays, September 4-October 5 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. It will be held at the Almonte United Church, 106 Elgin Street.

You can register for this class at learningagainalmonte.ca