Spring

Chris Cavan

the sacred surge

of long-awaited stirrings

silent subterranean tumult

the holy promise fulfilled again

the giddy rush of sweet blood rising

yearning, ever yearning, for the sun

pent up elation after twelve full moons

longing for release from long, dark shadows

winter’s white weight: the heavy, quiet shroud

thrown off in blessed dance of wild abandon

stands of maple, ash, and birch

their bare arms open wide

entice the joyous winged return

of shriek and chitter

warble and chirp

on still winter branches

an impossible scribble

black tangle

stark perfection

sketched on air

embracing the sky

divine links

from earth’s

dark depths

to space

from

Gaia

to

Uranus

roots

from

earth

join

sky

to

stars