Friday, March 8, 2024
Almonte Readers & Writers Bulletin

March 8, 2024 ARW Bulletin Hello, all you readers...

Jane Young — obituary

Young, Jane Margaret  Honoured teacher to many students in Almonte...

FOUND: Man’s wedding band

FOUND Man's wedding band at the corner...
The Billboard'Spring Fling' dance in Pakenham, March 23

‘Spring Fling’ dance in Pakenham, March 23

Spring is in the air!

St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham is inviting one and all to a community dance.

Come and kick up your heels to great music by Andrew Charlebois, visit with family, friends and neighbours, bid on donated treasure with auctioneer John O’Neill, and enjoy a light lunch.

  • Spring Fling
  • Saturday, March 23, 2024
  • 8:00 p.m. to Midnight
  • Upper Hall, Stewart Community Centre in Pakenham
  • Live Auction with John O’Neill
  • Music by Andrew Charlebois
  • Tickets $15 in advance $18 at the door

Available in advance three ways:

