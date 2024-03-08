‘Spring Fling’ dance in Pakenham, March 23

Spring is in the air!

St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham is inviting one and all to a community dance.

Come and kick up your heels to great music by Andrew Charlebois, visit with family, friends and neighbours, bid on donated treasure with auctioneer John O’Neill, and enjoy a light lunch.

Spring Fling

Saturday, March 23, 2024

8:00 p.m. to Midnight

Upper Hall, Stewart Community Centre in Pakenham

Live Auction with John O’Neill

Music by Andrew Charlebois

Tickets $15 in advance $18 at the door

Available in advance three ways: