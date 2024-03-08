‘Spring Fling’ dance in Pakenham, March 23

Spring is in the air!
St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham is inviting one and all to a community dance.
Come and kick up your heels to great music by Andrew Charlebois, visit with family, friends and neighbours, bid on donated treasure with auctioneer John O’Neill, and enjoy a light lunch.
- Spring Fling
- Saturday, March 23, 2024
- 8:00 p.m. to Midnight
- Upper Hall, Stewart Community Centre in Pakenham
- Live Auction with John O’Neill
- Music by Andrew Charlebois
- Tickets $15 in advance $18 at the door
Available in advance three ways:
- at Nicholson’s Sundries in Pakenham
- by calling Shirleen at 613-850-6679
- by sending an e-transfer to: standrewsspecialdinners@outlook.com