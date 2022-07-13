Yard of the Week: July 13 2022

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society Yard of the Week goes to the garden at 69 Clyde St. When you arrive at the house your eye is immediately drawn to the lovely terraced bed, in front, full of colour and texture. The garden is full of whimsical art pieces strategically placed on the home and near pathways that wrap around the house making you wonder where they lead. A definite treat for the eyes. Nominations for ‘Garden of the Week’ will be accepted all summer. Send your nominations to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from the street.