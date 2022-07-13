Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Orzo Salad with Peppers and Feta

by Susan Hanna This pasta salad from NYT...

Yard of the Week: July 13 2022

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society Yard...

The Fawn

One of the many pleasures of life...
LivingGardeningYard of the Week: July 13 2022

Yard of the Week: July 13 2022

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society Yard of the Week goes to the garden at 69 Clyde St. When you arrive at the house your eye is immediately drawn to the lovely terraced bed, in front, full of colour and texture. The garden is full of whimsical art pieces strategically placed on the home and near pathways that wrap around the house making you wonder where they lead.  A definite treat for the eyes. Nominations for ‘Garden of the Week’ will be accepted all summer.  Send your nominations to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from the street.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone