Join me in learning to make a Bearded Iris just in time for Mother’s Day!

In this course, we will work with crepe paper to create a lifelike iris. It is a fun and relaxing way to spend some time getting creative. The course will take place at the Almonte Library from 4 to 6:30 pm on Tuesday, May 3. The cost is $60 per person which includes all supplies and materials.

For more information, please visit my website at www.daydreamflowers.ca. To register, email me at Lvohamilton@gmail.com