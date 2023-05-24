Square foot garden workshop, May 27

Attention all gardeners, new & experienced!

It’s not too late to start a SQUARE FOOT GARDEN WORKSHOP will be held at the Almonte Library on SATURDAY, MAY 27TH at 10:30 pm. This organic, space-saving, weedless method of growing vegetables right in your back yard is quickly growing across Canada!

Space will be limited so please register early at 256-3314 or cklickermann@hotmail.com (use SFG WORKSHOP in subject line) – Fee: $20. Cash only

Perfect for those with a small space, little time and a desire to eat nutritionally & pesticide free.