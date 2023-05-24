Thursday, May 25, 2023
Lee Brennae — obituary

Brennae, Shirley “Lee” Passed away peacefully with her loving...

Square foot garden workshop, May 27

Attention all gardeners, new & experienced! It’s not...

Yard sale, Colina, Glass and Malcolm streets, May 27

Community yard sale, Saturday May 27th, 8...
It’s not too late to start a SQUARE FOOT GARDEN WORKSHOP will be held at the Almonte Library on SATURDAY, MAY 27TH at 10:30 pm.  This organic, space-saving, weedless method of growing vegetables right in your back yard is quickly growing across Canada!

Space will be limited so please register early at 256-3314 or cklickermann@hotmail.com (use SFG WORKSHOP in subject line) – Fee: $20. Cash only

Perfect for those with a small space, little time and a desire to eat nutritionally & pesticide free.

