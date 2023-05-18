Staff shortage closes AGH emergency department overnight, May 18

Temporary Closure of Almonte General Hospital Emergency Department

The emergency department at Almonte General Hospital (AGH) will close at 7 p.m. today – Thursday, May 18th. It will re-open at 7 a.m. tomorrow – Friday, May 19th. This temporary closure is due to a shortage of nursing staff. The rest of the hospital is still open and caring for patients.

“Patient and staff safety is our main priority,” said Mary Wilson Trider, President and CEO. “Our dedicated teams at both Almonte General Hospital and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital continue their tireless efforts to ensure we have the necessary staff to support our community with their health care needs. We are closely supported by our team at the Lanark County Paramedic Service.”

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will take you to the nearest Emergency Department for care.

Patients can also speak with a Registered Nurse at Telehealth Ontario by calling toll-free 1-866-797-0000 or TTY 1-866-797-0007. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The closest emergency departments are: