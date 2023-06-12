Stan Madore — obituary

Madore, Stanley Joseph

Passed away with family by his side at the Almonte General Hospital on June 9, 2023.

Stan

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 87.

Loving husband to Bernie. Loved by his children Debbie (Mark Schock), Mike (Cathy James), Leah Betts, Melinda Madore, Eric (Elizabeth Pasch) and Tessie (Matt Toogood). Survived by his grandchildren Brendan and Conor Schock, Brian and Heather Madore, Amanda, Alex, and Chris Bentham, Sabrina Betts, Erica Chilcott, Nathaniel and Sarah Madore, Garrett and Mason Fiander, Rhiannon Cockerell, and Angus and Finn Toogood as well as 6 great-grandchildren Jack, Saleen, Noah, Trystan, Kyla and Everleigh.

A special thank-you to Dr. Harvey and the staff from the Almonte General Hospital for their care. Donations in memory of Stan may be made to The Dementia Society.

Private Family Interment at the Auld Kirk Cemetery.

A Celebration of Stan`s Life will be held in the Reception Suites of the C.R. Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, June 18, 2023 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

