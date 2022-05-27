STEM & VR summer camps at the Library

with Gabe Braden from Steampunk Robotics. FREE
Ages 10 to 17, Saturdays in July & August, 10 am to 1 pm, Almonte Branch.
Choose ONE of these dates: July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30, Aug 6 or Aug 20.
The goal of this workshop is to give a sense of what it’s like to create 3D objects and render them in Virtual Reality. Participants create a 3D avatar in TinkerCAD, the custom avatar is loaded into a pre-made VR game, and then participants play the game and view their avatar in VR. If possible, participants need to bring their own Android or Apple mobile phone, any participant that doesn’t have a phone will be able to load their game on a test device. Every participant will be provided with a Chromebook for use during the program and a Google Cardboard Headset.
- STEM Summer Day Camps
with Cole Braden from Steampunk Robotics. FREE
Ages 8 and up. Weekdays in August from 12 pm to 3 pm.
Almonte Branch, except Friday, August 12 at the Pakenham Branch.
Choose ONE LEGO EV3 Mindstorms workshop (Object Avoidance, Maze, Claw, Sumobot Competition, or Line Follower) OR ONE 3D printing workshops at a beginner or intermediate level.
During the LEGO EV3 Mindstorms camps, kids over 8 and young adults will love learning the basics of coding languages as they assemble, then program robots to find their way out of mazes, fight, play and race. If they choose to learn how to 3D print, they will use TinkerCAD to create their own 3D figures and learn how to print them.