STEM & VR summer camps at the Library

with Gabe Braden from Steampunk Robotics. FREE

Ages 10 to 17, Saturdays in July & August, 10 am to 1 pm, Almonte Branch.

Choose ONE of these dates: July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30, Aug 6 or Aug 20.

REGISTER HERE – one form per child – https://form.jotform.com/ 221354204692249

The goal of this workshop is to give a sense of what it’s like to create 3D objects and render them in Virtual Reality. Participants create a 3D avatar in TinkerCAD, the custom avatar is loaded into a pre-made VR game, and then participants play the game and view their avatar in VR. If possible, participants need to bring their own Android or Apple mobile phone, any participant that doesn’t have a phone will be able to load their game on a test device. Every participant will be provided with a Chromebook for use during the program and a Google Cardboard Headset.

STEM Summer Day Camps

with Cole Braden from Steampunk Robotics. FREE