Stephen Miller — obituary

October 30, 1954 – April 30, 2025

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Stephen at the Almonte General Hospital on April 30, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Stephen is survived by his wife Heather, his children Ryan, Matthew (Manasa), Emily (Kyle) and his dearly loved grandsons Henry and Max. He is predeceased by his mother Mary and his sister Judi (survived by Ed) and survived by his step-father Al (Marc-Andre) and his siblings Mike (Emerald), Mary-Ellen (Jim), and Glen (Marika). Uncle Steve to Brook (Maddie), Chelsea (Sean), Kyle (Brigitte, Tristan and Madison), Korby (Phil, Luca and Nico) and Maggie. Also survived by mother-in-law Marina Johnston, brother-in-law Paul (Anne) and predeceased by brother-in-law Herb (Angella).

Stephen had a quiet strength and a resilient spirit that carried him through countless health challenges – always without complaint. His stubborn determination and tenacity helped him bounce back time and again, and he faced every obstacle with courage.

He loved the simple things in life: bobber fishing at the cottage, working on model cars and planes, and a good hockey game. He was a natural teacher who took pride in sharing his skills with the next generation, especially during his years teaching shop class at Hillcrest High School. At home, his kids were his students too – spending hours together building boomerangs, balsa planes, model rockets – whatever new project had captured their imaginations at the time.

Stephen had a hands-on approach to life and a MacGyver touch. He had a gift for fixing things and when he put his mind to it there was no problem he couldn’t find a (sometimes unconventional) solution to. He loved to share his talents and creativity with everyone around him. Whether he was building luge runs for the local kids, shovelling paths to make the neighbourhood more accessible, or offering his skills to anyone in need, he was happiest when he was making things happen.

Above all, he was steady, humble and quietly generous with his time, energy and love. We’ll carry his stubbornness and can-do attitude with us in every project we take on, always hearing his voice reminding us there’s nothing that can’t be fixed.

Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Tiffany for the incredible care, compassion and love he showed to Stephen throughout his time as his doctor – especially in his final days. His kindness meant the world to Stephen and was a great source of comfort to our whole family.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish to do so, please consider making a donation to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation in Stephen’s memory.

A private interment will be held at a later date. www.barkerfh.com