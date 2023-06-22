Thursday, June 22, 2023
Still time to bid on the Friends of the Mississippi Mills Library auction!

There are a couple of days left to participate in the Friends of the Mississippi Mills Library auction. Deadline is Friday, June 23 at 5:00 pm.

Food, music, art, services, experiences and several gift certificates from local businesses are still up for grabs. Here’s your opportunity to pamper yourself and to show your appreciation for the incredible programs offered by the Mississippi Mills Public Library.

Make sure you don’t miss out and join in the excitement by visiting the auction, registering and bidding.

The Friends of the Mississippi Mills Public Library (FMMPL) is a fundraising group that works to support and promote the services of the Mississippi Mills Public Library.

https://www.32auctions.com/FMMPL2023

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades.

