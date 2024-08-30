Stop, Drop, & Write! with Joey Graff An Art of Writing workshop to ignite your imagination

Presented by Almonte Readers & Writers

Sunday, September 15, 2024

3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.

Mississippi Mills Public Library – 155 High Street, Mississippi Mills, ON

Registration: $40.00 via Tickets Please

Stop, Drop, and Write! is a two-hour workshop where participants will engage with a series of exercises, games, and discussions to ignite their imaginations and discover the stories that live inside of them. Fast writing sprints will open doors to new ideas and allow them to step outside of their comfort zone. Your instructor, Joey Graff, will discuss with participants what it means to engage in play with your art, and how we can all prepare ourselves for discovery every day.

What is this workshop about?

How often have you heard the refrain, “I wish I had time to write”, or, “If only I had the perfect idea”, or “Who am I to write this story”? For those of you who haven’t heard this, count yourself lucky. For those of us who know this struggle, this workshop is for you. Stop, Drop, and Write! aims get your mind ready to discover all of the possible stories inside of you. Together with instructor Joey Graff, participants will shed everyday stresses and set their curiosity alight through playful exploration.

What will we do in the workshop?

Joey will lead participants through a series of exercises designed to engage the generative process and set writers minds into discovery mode. Writers will be given challenges to push themselves in new directions, be it through genre, style or topic. Discussions will be held to converse how we can infuse our lives with joyful disruption that allows us to continue to live in a creative world.

Who is this workshop for?

Absolutely anyone is welcome – writers of all levels and ages. Whether you are in a rut, feeling stuck on that one idea, or brimming with ideas that you need to get out, this workshop is for you. The more the merrier!

About the instructor:

Joey Graff is a multidisciplinary artist from Almonte, Ontario. Alongside his work as a puppeteer, director, writer, and artistic producer, Joey is one of the founding members of the artistic collective, the Department of Creative Disobedience. In Almonte, he is the Project Coordinator at Mississippi Mills Youth Centre where he engages with telling stories through weekly Dungeons and Dragons campaigns. To connect with Joey, stop by our local gem of a bookshop, Mill Street Books. You’re likely to find him there book browsing!

This workshop is presented with partial funding from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, and in community partnership with the Mississippi Mills Public Library.

About Almonte Readers & Writers (ARW)

ARW is a non-profit organization presenting literary events and programs to audiences in beautiful Mississippi Mills.

Visit www.almontereadersandwriters.org for more information on all things ARW, and join their Mailing List to receive regular ARW Bulletins and Memos about upcoming programming and events.