Summer Night Market, June 23

Destination Almonte’s Summer Night Market kicks off a busy event season on June 23

It’s going to be a street party you don’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 23 from 5-9 pm. The Destination Almonte business community is excited to kick off the summer season with their Summer Night Market. The street will be closed to vehicle traffic, allowing visitors to stroll Mill Street, check out the sidewalk sales, take advantage of in-store specials, sample local food and drink while enjoying music by the BOOM FM Street team.

Event coordinator Judy Joannou explains. “Night Markets are a celebration and an opportunity for the local community to get to know all that downtown Almonte has to offer. In addition to participating Mill Street businesses, we are thrilled to have Dairy Distillery, Equator Coffee, Hummingbird Chocolates, Puppets Up and Celtfest join us in tents along Upper Mill Street. We have a vibrant and talented business community. This market brings us together along one street for one night.”

Bring the whole family, come out, have fun, and CELEBRATE ALMONTE. Support your LOCAL businesses

Destination Almonte is a passionate group of entrepreneurs who work together to promote the town as a destination, with a focus on Mill Street. #ForeverFriendly

For additional information on this event and to learn more about the participating businesses, follow Destination Almonte on facebook.com/ destinationalmonte

https://www.instagram.com/ destination.almonte/