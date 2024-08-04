Sunday, August 4, 2024
Violin recital at Almonte United, August 17

Sunflower crafts for sale

I have a collection of handmade potted...

Puppets are invading Almonte again!

The picturesque streets of Almonte will once...
Classified Ads

Sunflower crafts for sale

I have a collection of handmade potted sunflowers and sunflower keychains for sale.

18 keychains, 24 small pots, 22 large pots

50.00 cash

613-328-7004

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

