Support the Angel Tree and Christmas Food Hamper campaigns

Angel Tree Program

Carebridge Community Support is pleased to announce we will be participating as a community partner in the Lanark County Family and Child Services of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville / OPP Angel tree program.

**Angel Gifts are due on December 6, 2024**

Christmas Food Hamper Campaign

Carebridge Community Support, in partnership with the Almonte Lions and Civitan Clubs, is once again collecting names of Mississippi Mills residents who need assistance this Christmas.

Registration is required to receive a Food Hamper- including all the items for a traditional Christmas dinner.

Please register by calling Jenni Poulin at 613-256-1031 Ext 215 stating “Food Basket”.

Please include your name, telephone number, and the number of Adults and Children in the household, or please feel free to stop by Carebridge Community Support to fill out a form.

Deadline for submitting names for a Christmas Food Basket is

Friday, December 13th, 2024

Pick up of Food Baskets will be on December 21st, 9am-12pm at the Almonte Civitan Community Hall, 500 Almonte Street K0A 1A0

CASH or CHEQUE DONATIONS can be made at Carebridge Community Support or you can also donate online at www.carebridge.ca. Click the “Donate Today” button on the right of the screen. Please indicate in the message box “Food Basket