Seven-year-old Niamh Barr, a Naismith Public School student, was making a Valentine’s Day gift for her gran, who recently moved into The Villa retirement residence.

But she was concerned about all the other residents who might not get any gifts that day.

So she decided to make gift bags for all its residents. Her mom first contacted The Villa to get the total number of folks there—56—and find out how many were men and ladies.

Last week a PD Day and snow day gave Niamh the time to start an assembly line putting together gift bags—which she paid for with her own money.

She dropped off all the gifts on February 6 so they can be quarantined and given out this weekend.