Support the Library: can you donate these services or products?

The preparation for the Friends of the Library auction in June is underway. We are doing this auction to fund the Library’s budget shortfall created by the recent anointment that there are No More Late Return Fees. We are auctioning off services, so ask donors to donate their time in the service of others. The offers are already coming in quickly! We have created a list of services we would hope to be able to auction off. Please take a look at it and see if there is any service you, or someone you know, would be willing to donate to this good cause. The wish list is:

If you can offer any of these services, please contact us at friends@missmillslibrary.com

House maintenance

Window washing

One-time house cleaning

Decluttering – 1-2 hours

Repair window screens

Do one load of laundry at the laundromat

Dry cleaning

Appliance repair – no charge for service call

One computer consult

Yard maintenance

Overhaul of lawnmower

One-time snow shovel next winter

Rake lawn 1-2 hours

Help with spring or fall clean up

Gardening

Garden workshop

Personal services

One foot care treatment

One massage

Jewelry appraisal session

Yoga class

Free tax return

One drive to and from a medical appointment

Pet services

1-2 dog walking sessions

Car services

One oil change

One-time tire change

Real Estate

Free appraisal of house

One session on how to stage a house

Recreational