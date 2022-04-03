Sunday, April 3, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

The preparation for the Friends of the...

by Diana Filer 1.  What is pemmican? 2.  Who...

I am having another craft sale! Lots...
Support the Library: can you donate these services or products?

The preparation for the Friends of the Library auction in June is underway. We are doing this auction to fund the Library’s budget shortfall created by the recent anointment that there are No More Late Return Fees. We are auctioning off services, so ask donors to donate their time in the service of others. The offers are already coming in quickly! We have created a list of services we would hope to be able to auction off. Please take a look at it and see if there is any service you, or someone you know, would be willing to donate to this good cause. The wish list is:

If you can offer any of these services, please contact us at friends@missmillslibrary.com

House maintenance

  • Window washing
  • One-time house cleaning
  • Decluttering – 1-2 hours
  • Repair window screens
  • Do one load of laundry at the laundromat
  • Dry cleaning
  • Appliance repair – no charge for service call
  • One computer consult

Yard maintenance

  • Overhaul of lawnmower
  • One-time snow shovel next winter
  • Rake lawn 1-2 hours
  • Help with spring or fall clean up

Gardening

  • Garden workshop

Personal services

  • One foot care treatment
  • One massage
  • Jewelry appraisal session
  • Yoga class
  • Free tax return
  • One drive to and from a medical appointment

Pet services

  • 1-2 dog walking sessions

Car services

  • One oil change
  • One-time tire change

Real Estate

  • Free appraisal of house
  • One session on how to stage a house

Recreational

  • One line dancing session
  • Take a senior for a ride in town behind the bicycle used by Carebridge
  • Take a senior to Pakenham for an ice-cream
  • Provide lunch for two tables of bridge players
  • Ride in an antique car

