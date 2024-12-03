Susie Gray — obituary

Gray, Susie Anita

(October 19, 1961)

Passed away suddenly in her home on November 28, 2024.

Beloved daughter to the late Patrick and Anita Gray (nee Letwin). Forever missed by her siblings Shannon Gray (Lenora McIvor) and Mary Catherine Gagliardi (Frank Gagliardi).

Beloved aunt to Patrick and Annie Gray. Close companion to Ulrich Bieri (Uli). Remembered and loved by her many friends (you know who you are). Sadly missed by her little dog Pugsley.

Donations in memory of Susie may be made to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS). A special thanks to the Paramedics, OPP and to Dr. Stephen Walker for their guidance and support.

An Adventurous spirit who marched to her own drum and lived life on her own terms.

