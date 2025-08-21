Suzanne Snelling — obituary

Snelling, Suzanne

February 4, 1944 – August 13, 2025

It is with deep love and sadness that we announce the passing of Suzanne Snelling, who left us peacefully on August 13, 2025, at the age of 81.

Born on February 4, 1944, Suzanne’s life was filled with music, creativity, and an unwavering devotion to her family and community. She is survived by her husband, David; her children, Marc (Treena) and Sarah (Merouan); her two granddaughters; her brother, Craig (Diane); and her nephew, Evan. She was predeceased by her brother, Steven, and her parents, Norman and Madeline.

Suzanne grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana, and began playing violin at the age of four with her great-uncle Henry Marshall. After completing her studies at Broad Ripple High School a year early, she went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Indiana University. After graduating, she moved to Quebec City, where she played with the Quebec Symphony Orchestra. She later settled in Almonte, Ontario, continuing to perform professionally with the Hull Chamber Orchestra.

Suzanne became a beloved figure in Almonte—teaching violin for more than two decades and inspiring countless students with her patience, skill, and warmth.

Her influence extended far beyond the classroom. Suzanne played a pivotal role in transforming the Almonte Town Hall from a storage facility into a vibrant venue for performances and art displays. She was instrumental in securing both a grand piano and an elevator for the space, ensuring accessibility and excellence for the many events held there. Many will fondly remember Music Club, the large student recitals she hosted, and her own memorable concert at the Town Hall as part of the Almonte in Concert series. In 1999, she received the Noreen Young Bursary Award for her contributions to the arts in Mississippi Mills.

Beyond music, Suzanne nurtured a lifelong interest in genealogy and took great joy in tracing her Indigenous Saponi roots, which gave her a deep sense of connection and pride.

In her retirement, Suzanne embraced a new passion—painting—which quickly became another way for her to share her creativity and vibrant spirit. In 2023, she held an art show at the Mississippi Mills Public Library, Almonte Branch, featuring over 20 portraits of family and friends.

Those who knew Suzanne will remember her as a loving mother, devoted wife, true friend, and tireless advocate for the arts. Her legacy lives on in the music she inspired, the beauty she created, and the countless lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Almonte General Hospital, in gratitude for the wonderful care Suzanne received in the final months of her life.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)