Take Charge of Your Health Care:  Demystifying Ontario’s Health System  

Navigating the healthcare system can feel overwhelming. Questions like “How do I find the right doctor?”, “Should I go to the ER or wait for an appointment?”, and “What does privatization mean for my care?” are more common than ever. With so many layers, shifting policies, and new technologies, it’s easy to feel lost—and to wonder, “Who’s really in charge of my health care?”

Learning Again in Almonte in Collaboration with Bridging Generations is presenting a transformative series designed to help you Understand the Ontario Health System—And Your Place Within It. Facilitated by a variety of health professionals and coordinated by Sherryl Smith this course will unravel the complexities of our healthcare landscape and equip you with the tools to advocate for your own well-being.

What’s Planned in each of these 5 weekly sessions?

A System Unveiled; The Political

Get a clear, practical overview of how Ontario’s health system works—from federal and provincial responsibilities to the latest reforms. Explore the future of local care, the funding puzzle, and the real impact of privatization.

Become an Engaged Partner in Your Own Care, The Practical

Take part in a hands-on workshop where you’ll build your own personalized health binder. Learn how to advocate for yourself, to access your records, and build partnerships with your healthcare providers.

Navigating the System and Accessing Information

Through real-life case studies, discover the essential tools and resources at your disposal—like 211, 811, 911, and community paramedic programs—so you always know where to turn.

The Future of Health

Dive into what really makes us unwell and the trends shaping tomorrow’s care: demographics, digital health, virtual visits, AI, and robotics. Understand how data is driving decisions and what that means for you.

Shaping Local Solutions

Join a forward-thinking discussion on what coordinated, effective healthcare could look like in Mississippi Mills—and how you can help shape it.

Take the first step toward confident, informed healthcare decisions by registering at Learning Again in Almonte . This course will be held at Hillside Church in Almonte for 5 Tuesdays afternoons from 2-4pm starting November 4