“Take Out Only” Fish Fry, September 6

“Take Out Only” Fish Fry, St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham

On Friday, September 6, 2024, we’ll do the cooking for you.

You’ll enjoy fish and fries from Mundell’s Surf and Turf and homemade pie.

You must order in advance before September 3 at 5 p.m. by calling or texting: Lisa @ 613-410-8990.

Meals can be picked up between 4 and 7 p.m.

Price: $20 (2 pieces) $15 (1 piece)

You can pay by eTF to: StAndrewsspecialdinners@outlook.com or exact change at pick up.

Mark your calendars and spread the word!