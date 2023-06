Almonte & District Horticultural Society Meeting

Monday, June 26, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Community Church (near the roundabout)

Speaker: Laurie and Jessica Bachand of Stoneridge Gardens

Topic: After experiencing drought-like conditions in late June and July in recent years, it is timely to have Laurie talk about drought-tolerant perennials for our gardens and tips for water retention in the soil.