Tea dance at Old Town Hall, November 2

November 2nd, 2025, SRO Almonte Tea Dance Event Announcement

The classic big band Standing Room Only (SRO) with vocalist Saffron Bradbury is staging its first Almonte “Tea Dance” in the 2025-2026 season on Sunday afternoon, November 2nd. These dances feature a variety of music for ballroom and swing dancers including swing, waltzes, and Latin (cha chas, rumbas, tangos, etc.), and are held in the Auditorium on the top floor (there’s an elevator) of the historic Almonte Old Town Hall at 14 Bridge Street in Almonte, Ontario – a beautifully preserved venue with a clean and spacious wooden dance floor, natural lighting, and wonderful acoustics.

The doors open at 1:00 pm and dancing is from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Admission is $20 per person at the door (cash only). Reservations are not required. Light refreshments including delicious treats and a range of non-alcoholic beverages will be available at very reasonable prices (cash only). The Almonte Old Town Hall has its own parking lot, and there’s lots of additional parking on nearby streets.

For more information, visit the band’s website at http://srobigband.ca or SRO’s Facebook page at http://facebook.com/srobigband.