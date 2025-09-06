Terry Fox Run in Mississippi Mills, September 14

This year is the 45th annual running of the event to celebrate the determination and vision of Terry Fox, a Canadian hero, athlete and cancer research activist. In the spring of 1980, Fox began his personal challenge to run across this country as an amputee, having already lost one leg to cancer. Sadly, his cancer caught up to him before he could finish, and he had to suspend his run 143 days and almost 5,400 kilometres later just outside of Thunder Bay, Ontario. If you’ve ever driven through Thunder Bay on the Trans-Canada Highway you may have stopped to visit the memorial of Terry Fox that now stands at that location.

Our local run starts and finishes in front of the Almonte Arena/Community Centre and takes place on Sunday, September 14th. Registration is from noon to 12:45 in the arena lobby, and we’ll send everyone off together at 1:00 PM.

Here in Mississippi Mills you will be able to run, bike, walk or wheel your way around the in-town loop we have here in Almonte. Do the run on your own, with family or a few friends. The Terry Fox route will wind around town and take you through the alameda (along by the Library on the local rail trail), and then over to and down the Millworkers Staircase near the Textile Museum before returning you to the Almonte Arena starting point.

The Terry Fox Run here in Almonte will be the 42nd annual in Almonte. We started the Almonte run in 1983, three years after the first official Terry Fox Run was kicked off, but the run has been held here every year since. As of last year our community has raised a cumulative total of about $144,000 for cancer research through the Terry Fox Run. This year the registration and donation activity is all being done on-line. You can donate directly and/or in advance by clicking on the following link:

https://run.terryfox.ca/55675

As always, there is no set entry fee, and no minimum donation.

Be a part of the Terry Fox legacy by getting out for a run/walk/bike this weekend!

For more information about the run, contact Brad Jones at bradj@magma.ca.