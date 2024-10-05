Thanksgiving service at Old Town Hall, October 13

Saturday, October 5, 2024
Welcome to a Thanksgiving Service in Almonte!

The Hillside congregation invites you to join us for a Thanksgiving service Sunday, October 13th in Almonte’s Old Town Hall Auditorium.

9:00 – 10:00 AM: Refreshments will be served + a time of getting acquainted.
10:00 – 11:30 AM: Worship Service of Thanksgiving.

Gratitude is the foundation of a healthy life. We would love to have you join us to celebrate God and how He has blessed us and our community.

Worshiping in the ancient practice of Acappella Psalmody, we invite you to come give thanks with us.

Come discover how our ancestors built resilience and a sense of community in difficult times.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

