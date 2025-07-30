by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking is quick, easy and so tasty. Cook cherry tomatoes in butter and oil for a few minutes. Add garlic, shallot, salt, pepper and hot pepper flakes and cook for a few minutes more. Meanwhile, cook the pasta and drain it. Add the cooked pasta, herbs and some pasta water to the tomato mixture and heat through. Serve topped with Parmesan. Cook’s note: I used spaghettini for the pasta.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use butter that contains only milk or cream, with no colour added. Check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. Genuine Parmesan is free of additives; check for the name on the rind. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Salt

¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons (45 ml) butter

1 pound (454 g) cherry tomatoes, halved

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 shallot, minced

Freshly ground black pepper

Crushed red pepper (optional)

1 pound (454 g) angel hair pasta

2 tablespoons (30 ml) minced fresh parsley or 2 teaspoons (10 ml) dried parsley

2 tablespoons (30 ml) minced fresh basil or 2 teaspoons (10 ml) dried basil

Freshly grated Parmesan, for serving

Preparation:

Heat a large pasta pot of salted water to a boil. To a large pan over medium heat, add olive oil and butter. Allow the butter to melt, then add cherry tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes are beginning to soften and the skins are a little blistered, 4 to 6 minutes. Add garlic, shallot, 1 teaspoon (5 ml) each of kosher salt and black pepper, and a pinch of red pepper, if using, and toss to combine with the tomatoes. Cook for about 6 minutes, until the shallots are translucent and the tomatoes are fully softened yet still intact. Meanwhile, add pasta to the boiling salted water and cook until al dente according to the packaging directions, about 2 minutes. Reserve 1 cup (250 ml) of pasta water, then strain the pasta. Add the cooked pasta, herbs and a bit of the reserved pasta water to the pan and cook for 2 minutes, stirring to combine, until you have a glossy pasta sauce; add more pasta water slowly, if needed. Serve topped with plenty of Parmesan.

From NYT Cooking