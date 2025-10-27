The 4th Annual Pumpkin Promenade: Light Up the Alameda! 

Halloween might be over after October, but your jack-o’-lanterns still have one last night to shine! Bring your pumpkins to the Alameda on Saturday, November 1st for the fourth annual Pumpkin Promenade — a cozy, family-friendly evening celebrating creativity, community, and composting (yes, really).

Starting at 4 PM, families can drop off their pumpkins along the Alameda near the library parking lot. We’ll have tea lights ready, so your spooky masterpieces can glow once more when dusk hits around 6 PM.

While the pumpkins light up the path, the Neighbourhood Tomato Friendship Oven team will be serving up their signature baked beans and fresh bread in the wood oven, and other volunteers will have sweet treats on hand — all available by cash donation.

Good food. Good vibes. Good cause.

Stay for a stroll, take some photos, and soak in the fall magic with your kids, friends, and neighbours.

When the night’s over, our local farms will collect the pumpkins to use as compost or pig feed — a sustainable send-off for your spooky art! (If you’d like to take some pumpkins home for your own garden or animals, just reach out to Monika at 613-250-2703).

Come for the glow, stay for the beans — and help keep this sweet local tradition shining bright!