The Crown and Pumpkin Tour returns for 2025

A Celebrated Showcase of Artistry in Mississippi Mills

The much-anticipated Crown and Pumpkin Studio Tour is set to return for its 29th year, inviting residents and visitors alike to experience the creative heart of Lanark County. Taking place on Thanksgiving weekend, this self-guided tour features a diverse array of local artists, artisans, and craftspeople, opening their studios and workshops to the public for a unique behind-the-scenes look at their work.

Discover Local Artistry and Heritage

The Crown and Pumpkin Tour has become a cherished tradition, offering an opportunity to explore the scenic beauty and rich culture of the region. This year’s tour includes 14 stops, featuring over 40 painters, potters, woodworkers, textile artists, jewellery makers, and culinary artisans. The tour offers visitors an opportunity to meet the artists and discuss their creative processes and the chance to purchase distinctive, locally made treasures.

Tour Details

Dates: October 11–12, 2025

Locations: Fourteen venues in Mississippi Mills, including Almonte, Clayton, Pakenham, and surrounding rural communities

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily

Admission: Free

About the Crown and Pumpkin Tour

Founded in 1996, the Crown and Pumpkin Tour celebrates the artistic talent and rural heritage of the region. The event has grown into one of Eastern Ontario’s premier cultural experiences, drawing thousands of visitors each year and strengthening connections within the community.

Website: www.crownandpumpkin.com

Facebook and Instagram: Crown and Pumpkin

Join us for a weekend of discovery, creativity, and autumn charm on the Crown and Pumpkin Tour—where art and community come together in Mississippi Mills.