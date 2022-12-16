Friday, December 16, 2022
‘The Faces of Almonte Country Haven’, December 20-22

You are invited to an exhibit of portraits of residents of Almonte Country Haven by Lynn Melbourne, along with Covid-related photographs taken by Ryan Gordon, at the Mississippi ValleyTextile Museum.

All are welcome December 20, 21 and 22, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Please note: December 23, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. is reserved exclusively for residents, families, and staff of Almonte Country Haven.

Location: Mississippi Valley Textile Museum 3 Rosamond Street East, Almonte K0A 1A0 . Masks are highly recommended

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

