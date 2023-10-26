The 1st Lanark County Ukrainian Festival, November 5

Carleton Place Arena (2nd floor, elevator available) 75 Neelin Street, ON K7C 2V8

11:00 – 4:00

Lanark County is home to thousands of Ukrainian migrant families and Canadians of Ukrainian descent. Our festival started as a fundraising garage sale of Gloria Bradley to help a Ukrainian family at their very start in Carleton Place. She shared this idea with her neighbors and Ukrainians arrived earlier. With their support, the garage sale was a success and they fundraised a decent amount of 2900 CAD. There came the decision not to spend money but to invest it in Ukrainian kids’ smiles and start something valuable for those who show their best as Humans.

The purpose of the festival is to “express our gratitude to the local community for supporting Ukrainian immigrants, for supporting Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and territorial integrity, and to present the Ukrainian community living in Lanark County, to introduce the traditions, history, culture, and achievements of modern Ukraine to local residents.” Ukrainian folk artists from Ottawa and Montreal, culinary specialists, creative teams, and performers will take part in our festival.

The festival is designed for a wide range of visitors of all ages and origins. More than 500 guests are expected.

The festival program includes:

– honored guests (Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada, Member of Federal Parliament, Mayor of Carleton Place) – Ukrainian bazaar featuring products of Ukrainian craftsmen

– Ukrainian lunch with traditional Ukrainian dishes from authentic chefs

– Ukrainian loaf – a millennial traditional treat as a sign of respect and honor for guests

– Ukrainian Do It Yourself activities for children and adults

– Ukrainian children’s presentation about Ukraine

– Ukrainian performance, traditional dances and songs

– Ukrainian Priest Father Taras, rector of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Ottawa will pray for Ukraine and Peace

– “Ukrainian orphan kids charity project” to give the Miracle of Christmas to children who lost their parents because of the war.

We invite everyone to attend the first annual Ukrainian Festival in Lanark County, Ontario, Carleton Place on November 5, 2023, from 11:00 to 4:00 at the Carleton Place Arena (2nd floor, elevator available) at 75 Neelin Street, Carleton Place, ON K7C 2V8 For more information, please visit our social media page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ottawavalleyukrainians or contact us by sending an email to the festival email ukrainianfestcp@gmail.com

Admission to the festival is free.

See you at the festival.

Sincerely, the team of the First Ukrainian Lanark County Festival