Return empties to Beer Store in July – support your local Hospital and Manor

The Beer Store is very grateful and would like to thank the Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor for everything they do.

Geoff Mayotte, District Manager stated “We are thankful to the incredible hospitals and community organizations that are helping Ontario navigate through COVID-19. We recognize the tremendous efforts your organization is making to support your community during these extraordinary times.” At The Beer Store, they believe in having a responsibility in our communities across the province to give back. For years, they have partnered with local charities, some on a more regular basis as giving back to our communities is a part of our core business values.

Throughout the month of July 2021, the Beer Store will be raising funds through empty bottle returns along with donations from our loyal customers in support of the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

The following retail store in our community is supporting our organization and efforts surrounding the current pandemic.

113 High St., Almonte K0A 1A0

The AGH FVM Foundation works with the community to raise funds that allow the Hospital and Manor to replace old or purchase new equipment on an annual basis. Although the Ministry of Health provides funds to operate the two facilities including staff salaries, medications and maintenance, the Hospital and Manor rely 100% on funds contributed by the community to purchase needed clinical equipment. For more information on supporting quality health care close to home at the Almonte General Hospital or Fairview Manor, please visit: www.almontehospitalfoundation.com