The Friends of the Library’s online auction is getting ready to go!

June 12 – 24, 2022

The Friends of Mississippi Mills Public Library have gathered between 60 and 65 services donated by members of the community, businesses, and organizations. We will be auctioning these off next month. Here’s how it is going to work:

Those who wish to donate a service to the auction can still do so until June 11, 2022. Among the offers we have so far, dog walking, drives to appointments, drives with treats for seniors, and cookies are popular offers and we have as many as we need already. But if you can donate something else we would be really happy to hear from you. Auction items for kids are welcome – a membership for a summer camp, sports team, a ticket to Puppets Up or some other summer festival, for instance. Workshops that teach a new skill or craft would be great. Offers of a few hours of help with gardening, or lawn maintenance would round out our selection of outdoor services. Fabulously, Noreen Young is offering to make a custom made, look-alike puppet!! If you are willing to get involved and donate some time to help someone else, you can contact the Friends by email at friends@missmillslibrary.com before June 11th.

For those who are just itching to start bidding on the services offered, the auction site officially opens to the public on June 1, 2022. Put the date on your calendar along with the auction web site: www.32auctions.com/FMMPL2022

Bidding will start June 12, but after June 1st you have time to look at all the services and read their descriptions. Call it “window shopping”! The auction opens for bidding on June 12th at 10:00am and closes on June 24th at 5:00pm. To participate in the auction and bidding you first need to register on the auction site. Once you get on the site, just follow the instructions to become a participant. Although your credit card number is required only successful bidders will have the transaction completed. Concerned about this? Don’t be, the site is very secure. For those who wish to contribute but may not have access to the internet, the Almonte Library is offering a designated computer for your use.

At the end of the auction successful bidders will be notified and will be able to collect their service vouchers at the Almonte Public Library on Sunday June 26th from Noon – 2pm, or on Monday June 27th from 3pm – 5pm. The voucher will contain the service and the donor’s contact information. It is the successful bidder’s responsibility to contact the donor and negotiate a date and time to use the voucher. The voucher will expire on June 30, 2023.

All proceeds from the auction will help the library recoup monies from their No More Fines policy.