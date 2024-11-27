The Hub | Rebound celebrates 50 years with an end-of-year cabaret extravaganza!

This year marks a monumental milestone for The Hub | Rebound as the beloved community organization celebrates its 50th anniversary. To honor five decades of enriching lives and building community, The Hub is throwing a spectacular Cabaret Extravaganza—a night of laughter, music, and celebration dedicated to the incredible volunteers and staff who have made it all possible.

Taking center stage on Friday, November 29, 2024, at the Almonte Civitan Hall, the event will be headlined by none other than award-winning comedian Rachelle Elie. Known for her bold, raunchy humor, Rachelle is bringing her world-class cabaret back to Almonte, this time as MC to a cast of extraordinary talent. Attendees can expect a thrilling lineup of comedy, burlesque, music, drag and magic that promises to bring the house down.

Doors open at 6 PM with a cocktail hour featuring drinks, snacks, and live music. The show begins at 7 PM sharp. Plus, don’t miss the chance to win big in the 50/50 draw, supporting a great cause while adding to the fun!

Tickets are just $25 per person and are available now through Tickets Please (TicketsPlease.ca or call 613-485-6434). This event is 19+, and tickets are limited, so act fast to secure your spot.

More Than Just a Show

The Cabaret isn’t just an evening of entertainment—it’s a heartfelt Volunteer and Staff Appreciation Night to celebrate the dedicated individuals who have given their time and energy to The Hub | Rebound’s mission. Over the years, The Hub | Rebound have given back over $1.3 million to our community and have helped sustain the organization’s stores and community programs, making a lasting impact on countless lives.

Want to show your appreciation? Consider a donation to The Hub’s Building Fund to ensure their legacy continues for decades to come. Donations can be made online at www.thehubalmonte.com/donate.

Dress to Impress

Looking for the perfect outfit for this glamorous evening? Stop by The Hub to browse a unique selection of cocktail attire that will add just the right amount of sparkle to your night!

Join us in celebrating 50 years of community, laughter, and gratitude. Let’s make this milestone a night to remember!