The Ten Collective Blog: Three Posts Every Week!

Friday, January 27, 2023
The Ten Collective will have their fourth...

The Ten Collective will have their fourth exhibit on April 22-23, 2023. Promotion of the show has begun and has started with blog articles posted on their website.
Once again ten (plus a surprise guest) skilled, professional artists have been building all new work for the show. The Ten artists feel it’s important to share the value and passion of creating and experiencing art, and have written several articles to share.
There are three posts available every week until just after the show. They appear on the website and on Facebook at 7:00 am on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Information emails will soon be sent to an established mailing list. If you’d like to be added, please email: ttceileen@gmail.com
To learn more about the Ten Collective you will find Galleries, Bios, FAQs, the Blog, and Contact details here: thetencollective.com
As well, you can follow The Ten on Facebook and Instagram: The Ten Collective
We are looking forward to seeing you and having another successful show.
~ Eileen Hennemann

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Copyright © The Millstone