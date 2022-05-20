Home Hospice North Lanark thanks Carleton Place Public Library for beneficial collaboration

There were some smiling faces gathered at the beautifully renovated Carleton Place Public Library on May 12 to launch a new collaboration with Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL). HHNL is committed to ensuring that members of the public have easy access to information that deals with topics such as serious illness, death and dying, as well as grief and bereavement.

“We are so grateful for the easy cooperation we received from head librarian Meriah Caswell and her staff, as well as the financial support the Elizabeth Kelly Foundation offered to help fund this initiative,” stated HHNL Board Chair, Jan Watson. She continued: “We are working to make sure that everyone in the North Lanark area is aware of our services, which includes Carleton Place. This program is a great complement to some of our other initiatives, such as our satellite offices, one of which is also at CP library every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. (PLEASE NOTE NEW HOURS).”

There to celebrate were, from left, HHNL Past Chair Nancy Deschênes, HHNL Chair Jan Watson, HHNL Board Director Phyllis Moore, HHNL Program Coordinator Sidney Thomson, R.N., (a familiar face for many in Carleton Place), Carleton Place Mayor Doug Black, head librarian Meriah Caswell, and Library Board Chair Mike Jeays.

Staff at the library put together a lovely display and created an information pamphlet to assist patrons with finding the information they need. You can find a link to the collection on the HHNL website at www.hhnl.ca/resources.

This collaboration fits perfectly into HHNL’s mandate. Home Hospice North Lanark, a registered charity, is a “hospice without walls.” Services are provided in the client’s home—wherever home may be, in the North Lanark area. We provide support, assistance with navigating the healthcare system, and advocacy for adult clients who have received a life-limiting or terminal diagnosis, and/or those who care for them. Bereavement support and public education also fall within our mandate. All of our services and education programs are delivered free of charge. Visit http://www.hhnl.ca to learn more, or if you need support.