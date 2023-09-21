Learning Again in Almonte: ‘This Place We Call Home’ six-week course

Learning Again in Almonte, in collaboration with the Mississippi Mills Public Library, is winding down this Bicentennial year by looking toward the future. Plan to attend This Place We Call Home: Nurturing Growth in our Communities. An impressive lineup of speakers, including local architect Peter Mansfield and heritage conservationist Jim Mountain, will examine the challenges of rural growth, inspire us with an exploration of innovations that can mitigate the fears we all have about rapid growth in our treasured communities and give us the knowledge to participate in the conversation.

This six-week course is held on Monday evenings beginning on October 2. For further information and registration, Learning Again in Almonte website . https://www. learningagainalmonte.ca/