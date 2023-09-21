Friday, September 22, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

The Seven Gifts supporters: the museum and the gallery

by Edith Cody-Rice The Seven Gifts Project opened...

‘Eddy & the Stingrays’ dinner and dance in support of AGH, October 14

Eddy & the Stingrays return to Almonte...

Steinway Model M piano for sale

This Steinway Model M was purchased new...
The BillboardLearning Again in Almonte: 'This Place We Call Home' six-week course

Learning Again in Almonte: ‘This Place We Call Home’ six-week course

Learning Again in Almonte, in collaboration with the Mississippi Mills Public Library, is winding down this Bicentennial year by looking toward the future.  Plan to attend This Place We Call Home: Nurturing Growth in our Communities. An impressive lineup of speakers, including local architect Peter Mansfield and heritage conservationist Jim Mountain, will examine the challenges of rural growth, inspire us with an exploration of innovations that can mitigate the fears we all have about rapid growth in our treasured communities and give us the knowledge to participate in the conversation.

This six-week course is held on Monday evenings beginning on October 2. For further information and registration, Learning Again in Almonte website. https://www.learningagainalmonte.ca/

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone