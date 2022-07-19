Home Hospice North Lanark announces an important new program

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) is proud to announce a new, expanded in-home service for our community members, called “Nav-CARE.” We are one of only five organizations across Canada chosen to become a Nav-CARE hub this year!

What is Nav-CARE?

Nav-CARE is a free program. As a compassionate community program, Nav-CARE’s specially trained Visiting Volunteers will regularly visit people living at home whose declining health is affecting their ability to live well on a day-to-day basis. Under the supervision of our Program Coordinators, Visiting Volunteers will develop relationships with clients and assist with things such as making phone calls or online appointments, and help figure out what support they need to live their lives in the best way possible. Most importantly, Volunteers will have time to listen, play cards, watch a movie or go for a walk. Our Program Coordinators can also assist with identifying agencies that can help with the practical support people need to meet evolving needs. The goal is to improve their quality of life.

“By having a volunteer … you have someone who is committed to you, cares about you, has the time to listen to you, and is able to understand what you’re going through.” – Nav-CARE participant

Who will this program help?

This program is ideal for those experiencing loneliness or social isolation, recent loss, and mobility or sensory challenges. It is also ideal for people who are having difficulty identifying and accessing resources and making decisions, or for those concerned about their caregiver doing too much. It is a perfect fit to what we already do, but it expands our ability to help. It is designed to assist people at an earlier time in their journey; there is no need to have a terminal diagnosis. Once an individual is registered with us, we will be able to support them as needs change. If and when it is appropriate, we will migrate their care from Nav-CARE to HHNL, without any upheaval for the client.

How is the program funded?

HHNL is proud to be chosen to offer this Health Canada/University of British Columbia sponsored program in North Lanark. Our existing programs continue as always. While HHNL’s services are 100% funded through donations and fundraising efforts, Nav-CARE will provide Federal Government funding for this new program, including 50% of our full-time Program Coordinator’s salary.

When will this program be available to people in North Lanark?

We will be starting with a few pilot projects, until we have recruited and trained a sufficient number of Visiting Volunteers. Once the program is fully up and running, we will inform the public through local and social media. The more people who apply to become a Visiting Volunteer, and get their training done, the sooner we will be able to fully launch the program.

Please watch local media, our website and social media for details on how to apply for a position as a Visiting Volunteer.

“To the world you may be one person; but to one person you may be the world.” — Dr. Seuss

More information about Home Hospice North Lanark can be found at: http://www.hhnl.ca.

You can contact us by email at info@hhnl.ca, or phone at 613-406-7020 or 343-262-0902.