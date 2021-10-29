That’s right! We are adding a third location. Our Coordinator of Visiting Volunteers will now be at Orchard View By the Mississippi, 219 Paterson St., Almonte, every Monday from noon to 3 p.m. starting November 1, 2021. This is in addition to Tuesday afternoons at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library and Pakenham Branch on Wednesdays. This location will of course be convenient to residents of Orchard View, but is open to the public as well.

Drop by to discuss support for a loved one, grief or bereavement support, Advanced Care Planning information or if you simply need someone to talk to about anything concerning hospice care and what supports HHNL can offer. No appointment necessary. In keeping with COVID protocols, you will have to check in at the front desk with your mask and proof of vaccination.

Is someone in your life dealing with a life-limiting illness? Do you have questions about hospice care? Would you just love to sit and chat with a knowledgeable person and find out what kind of support is available to you? Would you like to learn more about Advance Care Planning? Well now you can do this easily.

There is no commitment. This is part of our mandate to be more accessible to those in our community who need support at a difficult time. We are very grateful to Orchard View for helping us make our services more accessible.