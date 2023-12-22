Thomas Lynch — obituary

Lynch, Thomas Dennis

Thomas Dennis Lynch passed away peacefully at the Civic Hospital on Monday, December 18th 2023 at the age of 78. Cremation has taken place. Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Donna Marion. He was the loving father of Ryan Anthony (Betsy), Shannon Leigh (Mark), Jordan Nathaniel and Tyler James (Madison), the cherished Grandad to Hailey Baird and Poppy to June, Grace and Mccarthy Lynch. He is also survived by sister-in-law Diana Lohnes-Mitchell, niece Marion and his siblings Joni Lynch and Peter Lynch. Thomas’s career was with the Federal Government Department of Environment. After retirement, he worked at the Ottawa Carleton District School Board for many years, ushered at Scotiabank Arena for 10 years for the Ottawa Senators Games and concerts and volunteered at the Ottawa Police Community Office in Kanata for 3 years. Thomas was a humble, kind and caring person who dearly loved his family and enjoyed his friends and neighbours in his quiet way. Thomas will be missed by all.

Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at The Almonte General Hospital, Fairview Manor and the Civic Hospital.

A service for Thomas will be held at The Almonte United Church on Friday, February 2nd 2024 at 11:00 AM followed by refreshments.

For those who wish, donations to Fairview Manor or Almonte General Hospital would be greatly appreciated.

“Grief is the last act of love we give to our loved ones ” (Robert Ore)

