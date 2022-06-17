Thora Pugh — obituary

Pugh, Thora Doreen

Jan 5, 1933 – June 15,2022

Thora joined her beloved husband Bob on June 15, 2022.

She was the proud mother to Paige, Wesley (Carol), Bronwen Stacy and the late Corrie (late Jason), grandmother to Adam and Eric, Jack Rochon, Claire Rochon, and Gwyneth and delighted great-grandmother to Hannah.

Born in Verdun, Québec, Thora enjoyed drama and trained as a soprano before earning her teacher certificate at Macdonald College in Montréal. She taught in Verdun and West Island, Montréal.

Thora married fellow teacher Robert Wesley Pugh (Bob) on October 5, 1955, and soon started a family. Thora continued to teach, sing, and direct choirs while raising their four energetic children.

In 1970 Thora and Bob moved to the beautiful rural community of Pakenham. Thora shared her love of music through choirs, musicals and theatre in the Pakenham United Church, the Centennial choir, the Seniors Choir, and directing many stage productions in Pakenham and Almonte including the popular “Quilts from Hell” and “James Naismith is Colourblind and Can’t Drive.”

Thora opened the Stonebridge bed and breakfast and tearoom in 1985. With Bob she repurposed adjacent buildings and the old Seed Mill |to revive economic activity in Pakenham and they won a business award for their efforts.

Thora’s indefatigable community service included terms on Pakenham and County councils and as president of the Lanark Leeds and Granville office of the Canadian Cancer Society. Thora was the first woman elected to council in Pakenham and their first Deputy Reeve. She was honoured to lead the Lombardy Relay for Life and attracted new volunteers to the cause.

Thora was awarded the 2002 Queen Elizabeth II Gold Medal for her contribution to public life.

Thora cherished her family and friends. She loved to entertain and made every event special. Cancer touched Thora and Bob’s family and she devoted years to improving treatment, increasing funding, expanding research and helping patients and families.

Thora was predeceased by her best friend and partner Bob, and their cherished daughter, Corrie.

Visitation will be June 25 from 1 to 4 pm at the Almonte Civitan Centre. Condolences can be made at crgamble.com.